Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.
