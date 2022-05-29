Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.9 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

