Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

