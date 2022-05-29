Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.14. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

