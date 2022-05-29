SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,659.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,745.03 or 0.19632516 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.72 or 1.00027001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.