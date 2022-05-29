Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.537 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

