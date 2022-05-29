Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.64)-$(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $289-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.60 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.