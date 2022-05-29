Summit Rock Advisors LP Has $60.90 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 36.4% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.