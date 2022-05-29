Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

