Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $759.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $911.11 and a 200-day moving average of $949.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

