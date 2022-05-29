Summit Global Investments Sells 78,500 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.11% of EMCORE worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.33 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

