Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

