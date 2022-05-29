Summit Global Investments Purchases 44 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $321.21 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

