Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.98 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $679.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

