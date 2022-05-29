Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
