Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $119.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

