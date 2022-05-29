Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 12,896 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

