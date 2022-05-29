StrongHands Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,762.38 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $44,762.38 and $11.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,761,567,283 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

