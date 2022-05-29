Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Short Interest Update

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCAQW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

