Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $386.56 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.72.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.