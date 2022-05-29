Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 194,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,325,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.