Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.