Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 42 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day moving average of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.