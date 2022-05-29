Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

