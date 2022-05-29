Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $520.55 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.