Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

