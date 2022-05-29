Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,472 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

HXL stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

