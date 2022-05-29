Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

