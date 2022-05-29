Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $220.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.