Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.