Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,520 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 179,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter.

MCI stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

