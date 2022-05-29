Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.76 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.24 and a 200 day moving average of $413.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

