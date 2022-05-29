StockNews.com Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.48.

UNP stock opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.22. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

