StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.15. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 68,740 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

