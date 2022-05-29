StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
