StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.