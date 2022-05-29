StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

