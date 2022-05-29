StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.