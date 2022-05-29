Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

FIS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. 3,102,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,278. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

