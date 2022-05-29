Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,843 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

Shares of MPC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 5,987,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,215. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.