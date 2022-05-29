Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

