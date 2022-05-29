Stephens Inc. AR Has $976,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NetApp were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,632,000 after purchasing an additional 477,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $41,697,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

NTAP stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,904,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

