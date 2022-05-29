Stephens Inc. AR Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. 2,486,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,661. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

