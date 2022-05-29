Stephens Inc. AR Has $930,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.77. The company had a trading volume of 602,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,017. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.24. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.64 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

