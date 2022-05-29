Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,017. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

