Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.59. 723,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $156.94 and a one year high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.