Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,333 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,344. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

