Step Finance Market Capitalization Tops $355,799.23 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $355,799.23 and $7.32 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,591.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,554.60 or 0.25952888 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00503018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.