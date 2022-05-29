Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SJ opened at C$35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$33.93 and a 1 year high of C$47.36.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

