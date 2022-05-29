Stealth (XST) Market Cap Achieves $395,861.04

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $395,861.04 and $86.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

