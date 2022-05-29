State Street Corp Sells 15,599 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.73% of Constellation Brands worth $1,778,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

